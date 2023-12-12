Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Confirmed Netflix

Netflix has officially announced that the popular animated series, Blue Eye Samurai, will be returning for a second season. Despite the struggles faced the animation industry, Netflix continues to find success with projects like this, which has garnered critical acclaim for its visually stunning animation.

The co-creators of Blue Eye Samurai, Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, expressed their gratitude to the entire team and viewers worldwide who have shown immense passion for the show. They also thanked Netflix for allowing the journey of Mizu, the protagonist seeking revenge in Edo-era Japan, to continue.

The announcement of a second season comes just a month after the series’ initial release, reflecting the overwhelming positive response it has received. With a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 96 percent audience score, Blue Eye Samurai has certainly made an impact on critics and viewers alike.

While specific details about the upcoming season have yet to be revealed, fans can anticipate more bloodshed as Mizu embarks on her quest for vengeance. The first season already demonstrated a commitment to portraying the story in an authentic and beautiful manner, with the collaboration of animators, historians, musicians, martial artists, and voice cast.

Netflix’s ability to successfully showcase animation projects like Blue Eye Samurai reaffirms its position as a leading streaming platform. Despite the cutbacks faced many industry streamers, Netflix continues to deliver captivating and acclaimed content.

As we eagerly await more information about Blue Eye Samurai Season 2, it’s clear that the series has left a lasting impression. Its unique blend of storytelling, animation, and historical influences has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, making the return of this captivating tale highly anticipated.