Netflix Renews Blue Eye Samurai for Second Season

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of the popular animated action series, Blue Eye Samurai, for a highly anticipated second season. The show, set in Edo-period Japan, has garnered critical acclaim for its captivating storyline and compelling characters.

Created Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, Blue Eye Samurai follows the journey of Mizu, a skilled sword master seeking revenge while living a life in disguise. Voiced Maya Erskine, Mizu’s character resonates with audiences as she navigates the complex world of honor, betrayal, and redemption.

The voice cast of Blue Eye Samurai boasts an impressive lineup, including George Takei as Seki, Masi Oka as Ringo, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa as The Swordmaker, Brenda Song as Akemi, Darren Barnet as Taigen, Randall Park as Heiji Shindo, and Kenneth Branagh as Abijah Fowler. Additionally, Stephanie Hsu, Ming-Na Wen, Harry Shum Jr., and Mark Dacascos contribute their talents to the supporting voice cast.

“We set out to create a deeply personal story that authentically captures the essence of Edo-period Japan,” said Noizumi and Green, the creators, executive producers, and writers of the show. “The response from viewers worldwide has been overwhelming, and we are grateful to our dedicated team for bringing this vision to life.”

Fans can expect more thrilling action and drama in the upcoming season, as Mizu’s journey of revenge continues. While specific details about Season 2 are yet to be announced, the anticipation is already building among fans.

Blue Eye Samurai is produced Erwin and executive produced Noizumi and Green. Jane Wu serves as the supervising director and producer, ensuring the seamless execution of the show’s captivating animation. The animation studio responsible for bringing the vivid world of Blue Eye Samurai to life is Blue Spirit.

With its renewal for a second season, Blue Eye Samurai is set to captivate audiences once again with its immersive storytelling and stunning visuals. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare for another thrilling adventure in the world of Mizu and her quest for vengeance.