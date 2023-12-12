Amber Noizumi and Michael Green’s Blue Eye Samurai Gets Green Light for Season Two

After its successful premiere last month, Netflix has officially announced the renewal of the animated series Blue Eye Samurai for a highly-anticipated second season. The show, which centers around the character Mizu seeking revenge disguised as a mixed-race sword master in Edo-period Japan, has resonated with audiences worldwide.

The series creators, Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, expressed their gratitude to the team behind the show and its dedicated fanbase. They shared their commitment to showcasing the story in an authentic and visually stunning manner, and their excitement at continuing Mizu’s journey of vengeance. In their statement, they specifically thanked Netflix for its support in allowing them to bring the vibrant world of Blue Eye Samurai to life.

Blue Eye Samurai features an impressive voice cast, including Maya Erskine as Mizu and renowned actors such as George Takei, Masi Oka, and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa in supporting roles. The show has garnered critical acclaim and sits at a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Amidst Netflix’s recent cancelations of several animated series, such as Agent Elvis, Captain Fall, and Farzaar, fans of Blue Eye Samurai can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the show will continue. While Netflix hasn’t disclosed official viewership numbers, the series did make its way into Nielsen’s Top Ten after its premiere.

As excitement builds for the second season, fans are already eagerly discussing their thoughts on the first season and expressing their anticipation for what’s to come. Blue Eye Samurai has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on viewers, combining a captivating story with stunning animation and an unforgettable cast of characters.

With its renewal sealed, Blue Eye Samurai is set to continue its thrilling and blood-soaked tale of revenge.