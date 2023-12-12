Netflix Renews Popular Animated Series for Second Season

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of their hit animated drama series, Blue Eye Samurai, for a second season. The show, set in Edo-period Japan, tells the story of a samurai seeking revenge. Creators and executive producers, Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, expressed their gratitude to the talented team involved in bringing the series to life and to fans around the world for their support.

The original creators had previously shared their vision for a four-season run of the show, and the success of the first season has solidified their plans. Blue Eye Samurai received high praise from both critics and viewers, with a rare 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It has already garnered a spot on several critics’ best of 2023 year-end lists.

The voice cast of Blue Eye Samurai includes notable talents such as Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, Darren Barnet, Randall Park, and Kenneth Branagh. Together, they lend their voices to bring depth and authenticity to the characters.

Netflix continues to invest in diverse and engaging content, and the renewal of Blue Eye Samurai reflects their commitment to providing unique storytelling experiences. By exploring the rich history and culture of Japan, the show offers viewers a captivating narrative filled with action, drama, and a compelling quest for justice.

Fans can look forward to diving deeper into the world of Blue Eye Samurai as the second season promises more bloodshed and intense moments. Netflix has proven once again that they value quality content and are dedicated to delivering exceptional entertainment to their subscribers.

With Blue Eye Samurai’s success and the announcement of its renewal, Netflix continues to solidify its position as a leading provider of innovative and thrilling original programming. Fans eagerly await the next chapter in this gripping samurai tale.