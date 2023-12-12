Netflix Renews Blue Eye Samurai for Second Season

Netflix has officially confirmed a second season of its hit adult animated series, Blue Eye Samurai. The news comes after the successful premiere of the show last month, which received rave reviews from viewers all over the world.

Blue Eye Samurai, set in 17th-century Japan, follows the story of Mizu, a mixed-race master of the sword, who disguises her true identity as she seeks revenge. The show has been praised for its stunning visuals and unique blend of adult animation with a live-action edge.

“We are thrilled to continue Mizu’s journey of revenge and explore the rich world we have created in Blue Eye Samurai,” said the creators, Amber Noizumi and Michael Green. “The response from our viewers has been absolutely incredible, and we are grateful for the support.”

The first season of Blue Eye Samurai stars Maya Erskine as Mizu, along with an all-star voice cast including George Takei, Masi Oka, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, Darren Barnet, Randall Park, Kenneth Branagh, Stephanie Hsu, Ming-Na Wen, Harry Shum Jr., and Mark Dacascos.

Netflix plans to release further details about the second season at a later time, building up excitement among fans who are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the series.

Blue Eye Samurai Season 1 is currently available for streaming on Netflix, allowing new viewers to catch up on the action-packed and visually stunning show before the premiere of the upcoming season. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated series!