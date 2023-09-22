Netflix Announces New Animated Series “Blue Eye Samurai” Set to Debut in November 2023

Netflix is gearing up to release a new animated series called “Blue Eye Samurai” in November 2023. The show is created Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, known for their work on major Hollywood films such as “Logan” and “Blade Runner 2049.” Directed Jane Wu, who has previously worked on Disney’s “Mulan” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” this series promises to bring a unique blend of action and adventure to viewers.

Set in Japan in 1633, “Blue Eye Samurai” follows the journey of Mizu, an outsider with piercing blue eyes who embarks on a quest for revenge. Along the way, she encounters Akemi, a young noblewoman. The series is said to explore themes that are relevant to the present day, despite being set in the past.

The team behind “Blue Eye Samurai” is comprised of talented artists and actors who are passionate about bringing this story to life. The production involves collaboration between Netflix Animation and French studio Blue Spirit, which provides animation services.

The voice cast for the series includes Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka, Randall Park, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, Darren Barnet, and Sir Kenneth Branagh. Margery Simkin and Orly Sitowitz served as casting directors for the project.

With a TV-MA rating, “Blue Eye Samurai” is set to captivate audiences with its emotionally grounded animated drama. The creators aim to tell an ambitious and visually stunning story that combines elements of traditional animation with a live-action attitude.

Netflix has confirmed that all of the characters in “Blue Eye Samurai” will speak English without an Asian accent, ensuring accessibility for a global audience. Fans eagerly await the November 2023 release date, as this series promises to be an exciting addition to Netflix’s animated lineup.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]

– [Source 3]