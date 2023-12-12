Blue Eye Samurai Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Netflix has officially announced that the popular animated series “Blue Eye Samurai” will be returning for a much-anticipated second season. Created Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, the show has garnered a dedicated fan base since its premiere on November 3rd.

Set in Japan during the Edo period, “Blue Eye Samurai” follows the story of Mizu, a skilled swordsman on a mission of revenge, living a life in disguise. The series explores themes of identity, justice, and the pursuit of truth, captivating audiences with its compelling narrative and stunning animation.

The talented voice cast, including Maya Erskine, Masi Oka, Darren Barnet, Brenda Song, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, and Kenneth Branagh, brings the characters to life, immersing viewers in the rich and vibrant world of Edo-era Japan.

In a statement, co-creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support and enthusiasm from fans worldwide. They also commended the efforts of the entire production team, including animators, historians, musicians, martial artists, and voice actors, for their dedication in bringing this personal and authentic story to the screen.

With season two on the horizon, fans can look forward to further exploring Mizu’s journey and her quest for vengeance. Netflix’s commitment to this unique project highlights their ongoing efforts to provide diverse and engaging content for audiences around the world.

As an added bonus, fans can also catch Maya Erskine in the upcoming live-action series “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” where she stars in a reimagining of the popular 2005 film. The show is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 2nd.

Stay tuned for more updates on the highly-anticipated return of “Blue Eye Samurai” and the thrilling adventures that await Mizu and her engaging cast of characters.