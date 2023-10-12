Netflix Unveils Trailer for New Animated Series “Blue Eye Samurai”

Netflix has recently released a trailer for its highly anticipated animated series, “Blue Eye Samurai.” The trailer provides a first look at the show’s captivating storyline and talented voice cast.

“Blue Eye Samurai” is set in Edo-period Japan and centers around Mizu, a talented fighter who lives a life in disguise, driven a desire for revenge. Voiced Maya Erskine, Mizu is a mixed-race character who masters the art of the sword and embarks on a journey to seek deliverance.

The trailer showcases the stellar voice cast, which includes an impressive lineup of actors. George Takei lends his voice to the character Seki, while Masi Oka voices Ringo. Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa takes on the role of The Swordmaker, and Brenda Song voices Akemi. Darren Barnet, Randall Park, and Kenneth Branagh also join the cast.

Supporting voice cast members include Stephanie Hsu as Ise, Ming-Na Wen as Madame Kaji, Harry Shum Jr. as Takayoshi, and Mark Dacascos as Chiaki, among others. The series is created Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, who also serve as executive producers and writers. Erwin Stoff serves as an executive producer, and Jane Wu takes on the roles of supervising director and producer. Blue Spirit is the animation studio behind the series.

“Blue Eye Samurai” is set to debut on Netflix on November 3rd, promising an immersive and action-packed viewing experience. Fans of animated series and historical dramas can look forward to this highly anticipated release.

