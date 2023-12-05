Diverse Realities Explored in Blue Eye Samurai

Blue Eye Samurai, a captivating anime series on Netflix, takes viewers on a journey through the Edo period of Japan, shedding light on various aspects of the society at that time. While the show may not always be historically precise, it raises important themes such as the role of samurai, the challenges faced women and individuals of mixed heritage, and the prevailing violence in Edo-period Japan.

At the heart of the series are Mizu, Ringo, and Taigen, characters who embody the traditional ideals of loyalty, courage, and honor that were deeply ingrained in samurai culture. However, the 1650s, the role of the samurai was in decline as Japan had become a unified and stable society. Yet, the ideals of the samurai continued to motivate the characters throughout their journeys.

Mizu, a mixed heritage woman disguising herself as a male swordsmaster, undertakes a quest for vengeance against four British men who illegally remain hidden in Japan during Sakoku. The show highlights the historical context of Sakoku, a policy of isolation imposed the Tokugawa shogunate, which closed Japan’s borders to most foreign influences. However, it is important to note that prior to Sakoku, Japan had accommodated foreign traders and pirates to varying extents during the Christian Century, shedding light on the presence of such individuals during that era.

The series also sheds light on the position of women in Japanese society during the Edo period. While women were expected to be subservient, they were not weak. Blue Eye Samurai showcases women who presented themselves as characteristically beautiful and educated, challenging stereotypes of the time. Mizu, in particular, faces additional challenges due to her mixed heritage, forcing her to hide her true identity.

The show also explores the lives of the upper classes, represented characters like Akemi and her family. Akemi, referred to as a “princess,” is actually part of the “lady” class, as she does not belong to the royal family. The series accurately depicts the power dynamics in the Edo period, where feudal lords held significant influence. Akemi, a strong-willed character, utilizes her artistic skills and courtly practices to navigate the patriarchal society and achieve independence.

Through its diverse range of characters and their experiences, Blue Eye Samurai offers a glimpse into the realities of Edo-period Japan. While it may take creative liberties, it successfully captures the essence of the time and provides an intriguing and thought-provoking narrative.