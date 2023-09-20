Blue Beetle: Available for Digital Rental and Purchase

Despite its lackluster performance at the box office, the latest DC movie, Blue Beetle, has received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. With an impressive audience score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is set to find a bigger audience with its digital release.

Blue Beetle, released in cinemas on August 18, 2023, marks the beginning of a new era for the DC Universe created CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. However, the future of the character in this new superhero franchise remains uncertain, as the return of Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes has not been confirmed.

For those eagerly awaiting the chance to watch Blue Beetle at home, the film will be available for digital rental and purchase on September 25, 2023. In the UK, it can be rented or bought for £19.99 from Prime Video, while in the US, it will be available on Prime Video for $24.99, as well as other digital retailers. Pre-orders are currently open for those who want to have the film ready to watch as soon as it is released.

Following the release pattern of Warner Bros., Blue Beetle will also be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD on October 30, 2023. As for its streaming debut, the film is expected to arrive on streaming platforms, such as Max (formerly known as HBO Max) in the US and Sky Cinema in the UK, in late October, around two months after its theatrical release.

After a disappointing run in theaters, earning a modest sum of $120 million worldwide, Blue Beetle hopes to redeem itself in the digital realm. Despite the connections to the popular TV series Cobra Kai and the limitations caused the actors and writers’ strike in Hollywood, the film failed to attract moviegoers to cinemas. The possibility of a Blue Beetle 2 remains uncertain, but fans will have to wait and see if Gunn and Safran will give Jaime Reyes another chance to captivate audiences.

Deputy Movies Editor, Digital Spy Mireia (she/her)

