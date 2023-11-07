Instagram’s Response to Teen Sexual Harassment Criticized Former Meta Employee

Arturo Bejar, a former senior staff member at Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has testified before the US Congress, claiming that Instagram is not adequately protecting teenagers from sexual harassment. Bejar, who worked at Meta between 2009 and 2015, and then again from 2019 to 2021, spoke out after his own daughter experienced unwanted sexual advances on the platform at the age of 14.

In an interview with the BBC, Bejar stated that his daughter’s experience was not unique, as many of her friends had also encountered similar harassment on Instagram. He criticized the lack of reporting options for teenagers and called for the implementation of a specific button allowing them to flag messages as sexual advances. Bejar believes that the reason such a button has not been implemented is due to a lack of transparency about the harm that teenagers face on the platform.

Meta, in response to Bejar’s claims, stated that it has introduced numerous features to protect teens online and has implemented over 30 tools to support a safe environment. These tools include anonymous notifications of potentially hurtful content. Instagram has also made under-16 user accounts private default and restricted messaging for older users with teenagers who follow them.

Bejar maintains that the current tools put in place Instagram are insufficient and merely a “placebo for press and regulators.” He argues that building a button that allows teenagers to report unwanted advances would provide valuable data about the extent of the problem.

It is important for social media platforms like Instagram to prioritize the safety and well-being of teenagers who use their platforms. By creating effective reporting mechanisms and implementing measures to prevent sexual harassment, Instagram can contribute to a safer online environment for young people.

FAQs:

1. What is Meta?

Meta is the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. It was previously known as Facebook Inc. and rebranded as Meta in 2021.

2. What is the concern regarding Instagram and teenage safety?

The concern is that Instagram is not doing enough to protect teenagers from sexual harassment on its platform. Critics argue that the current reporting tools are insufficient, and there is a need for a specific button to report unwanted advances.

3. What measures has Instagram implemented to protect teens online?

Instagram has implemented various measures, including making under-16 user accounts private default and restricting messaging for older users with teenagers who follow them. They have also introduced over 30 tools to support safe experiences for teens and their families.

4. What is the role of whistleblowers like Arturo Bejar?

Whistleblowers like Bejar play a crucial role in bringing attention to issues and pushing for necessary changes. Their testimonies provide valuable insight and can lead to the implementation of improvements for the safety and well-being of users.