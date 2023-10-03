The Heartwarming Bond Between a Newfoundland and Baby Bunnies Goes Viral

A heartwarming video of a giant Newfoundland dog and a litter of baby bunnies is gaining popularity on TikTok. The footage, posted on the account @cieramartin951, shows the gentle giant snuggling and even cleaning the tiny rabbits. The Newfoundland named Zuri is seen babysitting the bunnies while their mother is away, and the video has garnered over 295,000 likes.

The video showcases the sweet nature of the Newfoundland and the bond it has formed with the baby bunnies. Despite the significant size difference, the gentle giant treats the rabbits with great care. The on-screen text accompanying the video explains that the mother rabbit returns to care for her babies, but while she is gone, Zuri takes on the role of babysitting.

Many viewers were amazed the loving and nurturing behavior of the Newfoundland towards the baby bunnies. The video serves as a reminder of the incredible relationships that can form between animals of different species.

The heartwarming video has captured the hearts of many, and it emphasizes the importance of treating animals with compassion and kindness. It also serves as a reminder that adoption is an excellent option when considering adding a pet to the family.

Sources:

– TikTok @cieramartin951