Bloomington Explores Redevelopment Options for Historic Church

The City of Bloomington is closely monitoring the potential closure of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, a landmark building located at the north end of downtown. The Catholic Diocese of Peoria recently released a proposal to shutter the church and merge the parish with another, citing low attendance. City Manager Tim Gleason expressed concern about the potential demolition of the prominent structure, acknowledging its historical value and the impact it could have on the overall feel of downtown.

The City’s Economic and Community Development Department has begun initial discussions about the site, exploring the possibilities for redevelopment. While re-purposing a large church building presents challenges, Gleason remains hopeful that something productive can come out of it. Interested parties have already shown some preliminary interest in the development potential of the site, although nothing concrete has been determined thus far.

Gleason emphasized the significance of the closure on the downtown environment, recognizing the need for a conversation with the diocese to assess the options moving forward. The decision regarding the closure and consolidation of the parish will be made in the coming year.

In addition to the church closure, Gleason also shared updates on the city’s downtown streetscape plan. The city has received an encouraging response from the public, with over 7,000 people visiting the project’s specialty website and several hundred providing comments on the proposal. The city plans to hold another public input forum in early 2024, with the aim of presenting the potentially $30 million effort to the council in late winter or early spring.

Another positive development for the city is the recent upgrade of its credit rating to AA1 from AA+. Gleason expressed his delight at the upgrade, highlighting the council’s efforts to address the community’s infrastructure needs. The higher credit rating allows the city to secure financing and potentially save money on future bonds and loans.

Looking ahead, Gleason aspires to achieve a AAA rating for the city, which would be a remarkable accomplishment. While acknowledging the financial challenges of bond debt, he sees the current decade as an opportune time to pursue bondable projects that meet the community’s needs. By addressing both infrastructure and redevelopment opportunities, the city aims to enhance the downtown area and create a more vibrant and walkable community.