Introducing the Blooloop 50 Influencer Awards: Celebrating Excellence in the Attractions Industry

Every year since 2019, the prestigious Blooloop Influencer awards have been shining a spotlight on the top 50 individuals who have made a significant impact in the attractions industry. These outstanding professionals, hailing from sectors such as museums, theme parks, and zoos and aquariums, possess unwavering creativity, dedication, and expertise that inspire their colleagues and shape the industry as a whole. And now, in 2023, we are excited to introduce a new category exclusively dedicated to “immersive experiences”.

LinkedIn has long been recognized as the go-to social network for professionals, and now Blooloop is giving its Influencers the opportunity to proudly showcase their membership in the Blooloop 50 Influencer club on their LinkedIn profiles. By displaying the Blooloop 50 digital badge, Influencers can effectively demonstrate their exceptional accomplishments and skills to their network.

It is important to note that the Blooloop 50 Influencer lists hold immense significance. The nominations are a result of peer recognition, with fellow attractions professionals identifying the outstanding contributions and impact of these individuals’ work. Being listed among the top influencers in the industry is a testament to their dedication and expertise.

To claim your digital badge and proudly display your membership in the Blooloop 50 Influencer club on your LinkedIn profile, instructions will soon be sent to all the Influencers via email. If you have not received the instructions yet, please reach out to us at [email protected], and we will promptly provide you with the necessary link to access your digital badge.

Join us in celebrating the remarkable achievements of these influential professionals who continue to shape and elevate the attractions industry. Together, let us recognize the creativity, passion, and innovation that drive this thriving sector forward.

