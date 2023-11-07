Ohio Faces Increasing Threat from Invasive Asian Longhorned Ticks

The invasion of the Asian longhorned tick species in Ohio has become a growing concern for experts and farmers alike. First discovered in the state in 2021, these ticks have quickly spread throughout the region, posing a risk to both livestock and human health.

Researchers from The Ohio State University have been closely monitoring the population and impact of these ticks. In a devastating finding, three cattle have already succumbed to severe blood loss caused these invasive pests. This occurrence marks the first established population of the Asian longhorned tick in Ohio, raising alarms among agricultural communities.

While current tick control agents have shown effectiveness in killing the Asian longhorned ticks, managing their overwhelming numbers remains a challenge. Risa Pesapane, an assistant professor of veterinary preventive medicine at Ohio State, emphasizes that complete eradication of the ticks is unlikely. These pests are set to proliferate across the entire state and become a long-term problem that demands ongoing management efforts.

Although human health risks from these ticks are minimal at present, the Asian longhorned tick has demonstrated a preference for large livestock, including cattle and deer. Some ticks have also been found to carry the tick-borne illness Anaplasma phagocytophilum, which poses a threat to both animals and humans. Furthermore, cases of bovine theileriosis, caused pathogens transmitted these ticks, have already been documented in Ohio.

Originating from East Asia, the first Asian longhorned tick was detected in the United States back in 2017. Ohio joined the list of affected states when the first tick was found on a stray dog on a farm in Gallia County in 2020. Astonishingly, during investigations, researchers collected nearly 10,000 ticks within a short period from the infested farm, revealing an estimated population of over 1 million ticks in just a 25-acre pasture.

One of the most remarkable characteristics of the Asian longhorned tick is its ability to reproduce asexually. Each female tick has the capacity to lay up to 2,000 eggs, and all offspring can reproduce in the same manner, resulting in exponential population growth.

