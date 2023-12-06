Introducing “City of Shadows”: A Riveting French Crime Series

Get ready to immerse yourself in the gripping world of “City of Shadows,” a highly anticipated French crime drama set to premiere on Netflix this week. Created acclaimed filmmaker Kamel Guemra, known for his previous work on “Made in China,” this original series guarantees to captivate audiences worldwide.

“City of Shadows” takes place in the vibrant city of Marseille, where a group of unconventional police officers must navigate the dark underbelly of crime to apprehend a dangerous criminal. With the fate of the entire city at stake, these determined officers employ unorthodox methods to prevent Marseille from descending into chaos and violence.

Leading the cast is the talented Jeanne Goursaud, recognized Netflix fans for her compelling performance in the hit German-language thriller “Dear Child.” Goursaud brings her undeniable charisma and acting prowess to the role of Alice Vidal, a bold and dedicated member of the police force. Joining her is Nicholas Duvachelle, known for his role in “Gone For Good,” portraying the enigmatic Franck Murillo, and Samir Boitard, from the critically acclaimed series “Shattered,” as the relentless Ali Saidi.

Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as the intriguing trailer for “City of Shadows” sets the stage for a high-stakes battle between law enforcement and criminal masterminds. This fast-paced crime drama promises intense action, suspense, and unexpected twists that will keep viewers hooked from beginning to end.

“City of Shadows” consists of six thrilling episodes, each lasting approximately 52 minutes. Fans can indulge in a binge-watching session this weekend, as all episodes will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Wednesday, December 6.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to delve into the captivating world of “City of Shadows.” With its talented cast, gripping storyline, and undeniable cinematic flair, this French crime series is guaranteed to be a must-watch for fans of thrilling dramas. Mark your calendars and get ready to embark on a thrilling journey into the heart of Marseille.