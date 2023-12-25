Police Brave Prague Mass Shooting: Survivors Share Terrifying Ordeal

Police officers in Prague showed incredible bravery as they hunted down a gunman responsible for a mass shooting at Charles University. The horrifying event unfolded as Prof Radek Samik was teaching a class, and suddenly gunshots rang out. Prof Samik and his students barricaded themselves in the classroom, helpless while the gunman continued his rampage. Social media footage captured the chaos as people jumped from balconies to escape the violence.

One student, Jakob Weizman, described the terrifying moments when he and his teacher locked themselves in a small room during an exam. They used chairs and tables to fortify their position, hoping to protect themselves from the gunman. They were eventually rescued police, but not before witnessing the devastating aftermath of the attack.

Another student described how they had to break a window to escape from the building. The escapees faced challenges, with some struggling to walk after jumping to safety. Meanwhile, a video surfaced showing astander shouting at the gunman from outside the building, bravely trying to divert his attention and protect others.

University lecturer Prof Sergey Medvedev provided insight into the confusion and fear experienced those inside the building. Initially unaware of the situation due to his focus on the lecture, he and his students quickly realized the severity of the situation. They were eventually evacuated after extensive police searches.

Outside the university, a former student, Faig Jafarli, took charge and warned unsuspecting tourists to run for safety. Many initially mistook the events for a movie filming. Jafarli’s quick thinking may have saved lives.

The gunman, who later took his own life, had already killed his father and another man and infant. The victims of the mass shooting have been identified but remain unnamed the police.

The bravery and resourcefulness of police, faculty, and students during this horrific event highlights the resilience of the human spirit in the face of tragedy.