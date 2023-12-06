Blockers: A Wild Comedy to Stream on Netflix

Summary: Blockers, a hilarious comedy directed Kay Cannon, follows three parents who go to great lengths to prevent their daughters from losing their virginity on prom night. Starring Leslie Mann, John Cena, and Ike Barinholtz, the film showcases the comedic talents of its cast. Stream this entertaining movie on Netflix today!

Blockers revolves around the premise of three parents discovering their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity on prom night. Shocked and disapproving, Lisa, Mitchell, and Hunter decide to embark on a wild and comedic mission to stop them. The parents go through hilarious hurdles to try and prevent their daughters from following through on their pact.

The film features an incredible ensemble cast led Leslie Mann, John Cena, and Ike Barinholtz. They brilliantly portray concerned parents who are determined to stop their daughters’ prom night plans. Alongside them, Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Gideon Adlon shine in their roles as the daughters. Blockers also includes the talented performances of Ramona Young, Graham Phillips, and Miles Robbins.

To watch Blockers on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your preferences.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different subscription plans. The cheapest option includes ads during content and allows for Full HD streaming on two devices at a time. The Standard Plan is ad-free, allows for content downloads on two devices, and offers the option to add one extra member not living in the same household. The Premium Plan provides Ultra HD streaming on four devices simultaneously, allows for content downloads on up to six devices, and offers the option to add up to two extra members not living in the same household.

Blockers is a must-watch comedy that will keep you laughing from start to finish. Stream it on Netflix today and enjoy a hilarious ride with this talented cast. Please note that the availability of streaming services may change, so make sure to check Netflix for the most up-to-date information.