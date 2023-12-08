Man Arrested in Philadelphia with Firearms, Drugs, and Explosive-Like Devices

Summary:

A 35-year-old man has been apprehended in Philadelphia’s Mayfair area following a significant law enforcement operation involving the discovery of firearms, drugs, and explosive-like devices. The incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon and lasted well into the night, eventually coming to a close in the early hours of the morning.

Law enforcement authorities, including the bomb squad, hazmat unit, and K-9 teams, responded to a 911 call reporting potential gunshots from within a residence on Cottman Avenue. Upon arrival, officers encountered Anton Rezinikov, who was found inside the house alongside multiple firearms.

Further investigation revealed not only the presence of various types of narcotics and drug paraphernalia but also several large jugs containing a liquid chemical. Due to the hazardous nature of the containers, the Philadelphia Fire Department’s hazmat unit was called in to assess the situation and ensure the safety of nearby residents.

In addition to the firearms and drugs, law enforcement officers also discovered a range of concerning items during a search of the residence. These included an AR-style rifle with a destroyed serial number, a 357 revolver, a Taurus 9mm handgun, and a military-grade bulletproof vest. Moreover, a substantial quantity of drugs, encompassing marijuana, crystal meth, crack cocaine, mushrooms, heroin, and Xanax pills, was seized.

The investigation took a further twist when a potentially explosive device, comprised of smaller devices, was found within the residence. As a precautionary measure, authorities swiftly evacuated the area while bomb technicians examined the suspicious object and its components.

To compound matters, two stolen vehicles—a 2023 Yamaha motorcycle and a Mercedes Benz—were discovered in the driveway and seized for further investigation.

The suspect, Anton Rezinikov, is facing numerous charges, including Causing/Risking Catastrophe, unlawful possession or manufacture of weapons of mass destruction, and various drug and gun offenses. Additionally, he has been charged with two counts of receiving stolen property related to the recovery of the stolen vehicles in close proximity to the residence.

The investigation, spearheaded the Northeast Detective Division, remains ongoing and active, as law enforcement officials work to unravel the full extent of Rezinikov’s alleged activities.