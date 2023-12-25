Controversial Activist Shaun King’s Instagram Account Blocked

Controversial activist Shaun King has been banned Instagram, a social media platform owned Meta. King, who has a following of 6 million on the site, announced the deactivation of his account through a friend’s Instagram post. The ban comes after King repeatedly criticized Israel for its military campaign in the Gaza Strip, accusing them of “genocide” and “war crimes.” It is unclear what specific content prompted the ban.

While King has been vocal about his pro-Palestinian stance, he has also faced backlash for his involvement in unrelated events. In late October, he claimed credit for the release of two Americans held captive Hamas, causing the victims’ family to vehemently deny his involvement. Additionally, King has faced criticism for his lavish spending on homes and security, despite advocating for the poor and marginalized. Public records reveal that he recently moved from a luxury apartment to a spacious home in North Brunswick, NJ.

This is not the first time King’s charitable efforts and financial practices have been questioned. There have been allegations of lack of transparency in the funds raised for various criminal justice initiatives he supports. King’s other social media account on Facebook, also owned Meta, remains active as of now.

Meta and King have not responded to requests for comment from The Post regarding the account deactivation. It is unclear if Instagram’s ban is temporary or permanent.