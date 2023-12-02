How to Secure Your WhatsApp Conversations with Fingerprint Lock

In today’s digital age, privacy has become a crucial aspect of communication. However, it is increasingly common to see people unaware of what they are sharing, especially on messaging applications like WhatsApp. As Spain’s primary digital communication tool, used friends, colleagues, businesses, and strangers, it is essential to know how to use this service effectively.

One particularly important aspect is ensuring the security of the application, especially for minors who, in theory, should not have access to WhatsApp before the age of 16. Nevertheless, even adults sometimes make the mistake of being too trusting and leaving their phones unlocked and accessible to strangers.

To prevent unauthorized access to our WhatsApp conversations, it is a good idea to secure the application using our fingerprint. This feature allows us to authenticate our identity every time we enter the app. Fortunately, it is easy to activate or deactivate this capability, depending on our preference.

How to Use Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp

This function is built into the application and is compatible with all current Android phones that have a fingerprint sensor on the screen, back, or side. To activate the function, open WhatsApp, tap on the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner, and go to the Settings section.

In the Settings, navigate to the Privacy tab and scroll down until you find the option “Fingerprint lock.” Upon entering this section, you can activate the feature, which will prompt you to use your fingerprint for authentication.

Once the function is activated, you can configure it to lock immediately upon closing the application, after 1 minute, or after 30 minutes. This allows you to choose the most convenient setting for you without it being too burdensome. Furthermore, you can configure the app to hide message content in notifications, enhancing overall security. From that point on, the app will only open when one of the registered fingerprints is used on the phone.

FAQ

Can all Android phones use the fingerprint lock feature on WhatsApp?

The fingerprint lock feature on WhatsApp is compatible with all current Android phones that have a fingerprint sensor, whether it is located on the screen, back, or side.

Is it compulsory to activate the fingerprint lock on WhatsApp?

Activating the fingerprint lock on WhatsApp is not compulsory. It is an optional security measure that users can choose to enable or disable based on their preference.

Does the fingerprint lock affect WhatsApp notifications?

Yes, when the fingerprint lock is activated, users can configure WhatsApp notifications to hide message content. This additional security measure ensures that message previews are not displayed on the device’s lock screen.

Can multiple fingerprints be registered for the fingerprint lock on WhatsApp?

Yes, WhatsApp allows you to register multiple fingerprints on your phone. When the fingerprint lock is activated, any of the registered fingerprints can be used to authenticate and unlock the app.