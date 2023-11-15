Nawaz Modi Singhania and Gautam Singhania Announce Separation After 32 Years

Nawaz Modi Singhania and Gautam Singhania have publicly announced their separation after being a couple for 32 years. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Gautam Singhania expressed his gratitude for the time they spent together as a couple and as parents.

Reflecting on recent rumors and gossip surrounding their lives, Singhania emphasized the importance of respecting their personal decision and allowing them the space to navigate their relationship’s next chapter. Despite their separation, the couple affirmed their commitment to co-parenting their daughters, Niharika and Nisa Singhania.

Earlier, a video emerged on social media showing Nawaz Modi Singhania being stopped from attending her husband’s Diwali party. In the video, she expressed her disappointment at being denied entry despite having received an invitation.

Nawaz Modi Singhania, the daughter of solicitor Nadar Modi, married Gautam Singhania in 1999. The two shared a close bond with their in-laws, as demonstrated Nawaz participating in a Diwali puja with her in-laws at their apartment. She expressed her gratitude for their unwavering support, love, kindness, and help throughout the years.

While this separation marks a significant change in their lives, Nawaz and Gautam Singhania’s commitment to their family remains steadfast. As they embark on different paths, they face the challenges with the same commitment, resolve, and faith that characterized their 32 years together.