New Black Comedy Film “Outlaw Town” Takes on Deep-Rooted Corruption

In a new satirical black comedy film, “Outlaw Town,” director Mel Brooks tackles the theme of systemic corruption in society. Set in the American Frontier during the construction of a lucrative railroad, the film follows a small town on the brink of enormous wealth. However, corrupt government officials have no intention of allowing the residents to reap the benefits.

Their plan involves forcing the townspeople out instigating fear and chaos. The sheriff becomes the primary target, prompting the town to demand a new lawkeeper. Seizing the opportunity, Governor Petomane appoints a black railroad worker as the new sheriff, much to the dismay of the corrupt officials.

At first, there is hostility towards the new sheriff, but he quickly wins over the townspeople with his quick wit and confidence. As Petomane’s plan backfires, “Outlaw Town” showcases the resilience and unity of the community as they stand up against corruption in government institutions.

Cleavon Little takes on the role of Sheriff Bart in this thought-provoking and hilarious film. The star-studded cast includes Rodney Allen, Gene Wilder, Slim Pickens, Harvey Korman, Madeline Kahn, Mel Brooks, Burton Gilliam, Alex Karras, and David Huddleston, each bringing their unique comedic talent to the screen.

“Outlaw Town” offers a refreshing take on the classic black comedy genre, shedding light on deep-rooted corruption while keeping audiences entertained with its wit and humor. As viewers immerse themselves in this tale of resilience and unity, the film serves as a reminder of the importance of standing up against injustice. Don’t miss the chance to stream this captivating and thought-provoking film on Netflix.