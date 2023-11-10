Introducing the Blaupunkt CyberSound G2: A Promising Addition to the TV Segment

As the festive season approaches, Blaupunkt, known for its audio and car accessories, has joined in the celebrations with exciting offers on a wide range of TVs. The German brand aims to make a splash in the TV segment with its latest release, the 55-inch 4K LED Google TV (55CSGT7023). We’ve had the chance to test this value-for-money offering, and here’s what we found.

Design and Build: Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 impresses with its sleek design. The frame-less display and shimmery finish on the bezel give it a premium and solid feel. The TV comes with both a wall mount and two stands for flexible installation options. However, accessing the I/O ports might be a challenge if wall-mounted.

Picture Quality: The TV features a 4K IPS panel with a resolution of 3840 × 2160. It offers impressive brightness levels and a contrast ratio of 5000:1. The DLED panel delivers well-rounded visual output, with crisp details and vibrant colors. The HD picture upscaling is particularly noteworthy, providing an enhanced viewing experience.

Software and Performance: Powered a quad-core MediaTek Arm Cortex A53 CPU, the TV offers a smooth performance, booting up in under 30-35 seconds. The Google TV OS enables seamless access to popular OTT apps, such as Netflix and YouTube. The connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI ports, and USB ports, are satisfactory, although the addition of HDMI eARC would have been appreciated.

Sound Output: With 60W RMS output and CyberSound Gen 2.0 surround sound, the TV delivers a decent audio experience. While the vocals and treble are crisp, the bass could use some improvement. However, with a few manual adjustments, the sound quality can be elevated to a satisfactory level.

Scope of Improvement: Blaupunkt can consider offering extended warranty options to ensure customers have peace of mind regarding manufacturing defects. Additionally, refining the out-of-the-box sound output and improving voice command interpretation on the remote would further enhance the overall user experience.

In conclusion, the Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 offers impressive features at an unbeatable price point. With its sleek design, excellent picture quality, and decent performance, it is a promising addition to the TV segment.