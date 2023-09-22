Woman Jailed for Two Years in Indonesia for Blasphemy

A Muslim woman, Luna Lutfiawati, has been sentenced to two years in jail under Indonesia’s blasphemy laws. The 33-year-old, who goes the name Lina Mukherjee on social media, was visiting Bali when she recorded a TikTok video in which she tried pork and recited an Islamic prayer.

Lutfiawati was convicted of “spreading information aimed at inciting hatred against religious individuals and specific groups.” She was also fined 250,000,000 Indonesian rupiah (approximately NZ $27,400). If she fails to pay the fine, her sentence could be extended three months.

The video, which was filmed in March and uploaded to a separate account, showed Lutfiawati tasting a popular street food dish called babi guling. This dish contains rice, pork, crackling, and vegetables. Before consuming the pork, Lutfiawati said “Bismillah,” meaning “in the name of Allah,” which is considered blasphemous in Indonesia.

The video was reported to the Indonesian Ulema Council, a Muslim clerical body, which ruled it as blasphemous. A public complaint led to a police investigation and Lutfiawati’s subsequent prosecution. She admitted that she knew she was wrong but did not expect such a severe punishment.

This case highlights the strict enforcement of blasphemy laws in Indonesia, which has seen other individuals, including the governor of Jakarta and a Buddhist woman, also face imprisonment for perceived acts of blasphemy.

Blasphemy laws in Indonesia are controversial, as they are often seen as infringing upon freedom of expression and religion. However, they continue to be enforced, leading to the arrest and conviction of those who violate them.

