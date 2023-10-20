“Blank Space (Taylor’s Version)” Sneak Peek Surfaces on Instagram Reels

Taylor Swift fans, commonly known as Swifties, were in for a surprise when Instagram Reels accidentally featured a sneak peek of “Blank Space (Taylor’s Version),” one of the most iconic tracks from her album 1989. The snippet, lasting three minutes, was linked to Taylor Swift’s verified Instagram account, confirming its authenticity.

Although the sound was quickly removed from Instagram Reels, dedicated Swifties managed to preserve the moment recording the snippet. Fortunately, the re-recorded version of “Blank Space” stays true to the original, capturing the pop perfection that made the song a hit back in 2014. With the same production quality and Swift’s vocals on point, fans can rest assured that the re-recorded version does justice to this beloved track.

A notable difference in the re-recorded version is Swift’s deliberate enunciation in the lyric “Got a long list of ex-lovers.” This attention to detail adds a fresh twist to the song while maintaining its familiar appeal.

“Blank Space (Taylor’s Version)” is not the first track from 1989 (Taylor’s Version) to be released. Earlier, Swift surprised fans with the debut of “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” in the Season 1 finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Additionally, “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” made its debut in the Spirit Untamed trailer in May 2021.

As the anticipation for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) continues to build, this unexpected sneak peek of “Blank Space” on Instagram Reels has only heightened fans’ excitement. While it may be a temporary teaser, fans can look forward to the official release of the full song on October 27.

