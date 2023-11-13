Blake Lively’s Support and Humor Shine as She Captures Ryan Reynolds’ Fitness Journey

Blake Lively has once again shown her unwavering support for her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in the most entertaining way possible. The actress not only shares her husband’s thirst traps with the world but also takes them herself, as evidenced Reynolds’ recent Instagram post.

Reynolds took to social media to document his journey of getting back into shape for the upcoming Deadpool movie. In the photos, the 47-year-old Marvel star can be seen flexing his bare biceps and lifting weights. What makes these pictures even more delightful is the fact that Lively is the one behind the camera, capturing her fine husband’s progress.

The proud wife has a humorous take on her role as Reynolds’ personal Instagram photographer. She wrote on her Instagram Story, “Find yourself a better Instagram boyfriend than me. I’ll wait.” Lively further expressed her support stating, “Capturing thirst content of your fine husband is not just photography, it’s a public service.”

Reynolds, in his caption, acknowledged Lively’s contribution to his fitness journey, calling her his “Instagram boyfriend.” He also shared that his body has endured the toll of years of stunts and intense competitiveness. Reynolds credits his personal trainer, Don Saladino, for helping him prepare for his role as Wade Wilson (a.k.a. Deadpool) once again.

This isn’t the first time Saladino has worked with Lively either. The actress humorously clarified in a previous Instagram post that Saladino is not the father of her four children but rather the one who helps her fit into her clothes after giving birth. Lively’s witty response showcased her lighthearted nature and emphasized her friendship with Saladino.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have four children together, and their bond as a couple continues to shine through their playful banter and support for one another. Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters in 2024, and fans eagerly await Reynolds’ return as the beloved anti-hero.

