Blake Lively Celebrates Ryan Reynolds’ Fitness Journey in Viral Photos

In a recent Instagram post, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds gave credit to his fitness trainer Don Saladino for helping him get in shape for his famous “Big Red Body Condom” costume in the hit movie Deadpool. What made the post even more interesting was the fact that Reynolds had also shared some candid workout pictures taken his wife, Blake Lively, aptly referring to her as his “Instagram boyfriend.”

While the focus was on Reynolds’ fitness progress, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed Lively’s presence in the background of the photos. In response to the buzz, Lively took to her Instagram Stories to playfully acknowledge her involvement. She shared a close-up of herself in the picture, along with a caption that read, “Find yourself a better Instagram boyfriend than me,” accompanied various emojis depicting fire, sweat, kisses, and spicy peppers, all highlighting Reynolds’ impressive physique.

However, Lively’s tongue-in-cheek remark also carried a deeper meaning. The Gossip Girl alum recognized that capturing attractive images of her husband isn’t just about photography; it’s a way of appreciating and supporting his hard work. By sharing these pictures, Lively not only celebrates Reynolds’ fitness journey but also reminds us that being a supportive partner can come in many forms.

