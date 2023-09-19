BLACKPINK’s Lisa Becomes the Most Streamed K-pop Soloist on Spotify

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has achieved a new milestone in her career as she becomes the most streamed K-pop soloist on Spotify, the renowned global music streaming platform. With a remarkable total of 1 billion streams, Lisa has solidified her strong presence in the K-pop industry.

Lisa’s achievement comes alongside the success of her solo song titled “Money,” which also reached 1 billion streams. This accomplishment further establishes Lisa’s dominance as a solo artist.

Lisa debuted in the K-pop industry in 2016 as a member of BLACKPINK, under the management of YG Entertainment. As the youngest member of the group and hailing from Thailand, Lisa quickly gained popularity among fans. In 2021, she made her solo debut with the album “Lalisa” which featured two songs, the title track “Lalisa” and “Money.”

In addition to her solo success, BLACKPINK as a group recently concluded their record-breaking Born Pink World Tour with a grand finale concert in Seoul. This tour consisted of an impressive 66 shows, making it their first fully sold-out tour and one of the highest-grossing tours in K-pop history.

Furthermore, BLACKPINK also released a digital single called “The Girls” for their mobile game BLACKPINK: THE GAME, accompanied an exclusive music video premiere within the game itself.

Lisa’s achievement as the most streamed K-pop soloist reflects the immense popularity and influence of BLACKPINK as a group and showcases Lisa’s exceptional talent and charisma as an artist.

