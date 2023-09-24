Netizens Excited Over Lisa’s Stylish Instagram Update

Summer 2021

Netizens are buzzing with excitement over a recent Instagram update from BLACKPINK member, Lisa. The popular idol can be seen in the photo wearing a pair of chic glasses that add a distinctive touch to her overall personality. Fans have identified the glasses as being from the luxury brand Miu Miu.

Comments and reactions from fans flooded the comments section, expressing admiration for Lisa’s body proportions and latest fashion choices. Fans are particularly impressed her well-toned physique and ability to maintain a slender frame. Many fans were quick to point out how her high-heeled boots added to her stylish look.

The overall consensus from netizens is that Lisa’s look is “perfect” and that the glasses enhance her unique style. Fans are predicting that the post will receive an immense amount of likes, potentially surpassing 10 million.

Lisa’s fashion choices have always garnered attention, and this Instagram update is no exception. Fans love how she is branching out and trying new brands, such as Loewe and Miu Miu, alongside her usual favorite, Celine.

Netizens have also expressed their desire to see Lisa with bangs again, reminiscing about a previous hairstyle she showcased. Additionally, many showered her with compliments, comparing her to a real-life Barbie doll and praising her ability to pull off any look.

Overall, fans are captivated Lisa’s latest Instagram update and are eagerly waiting to see what other stunning looks she will showcase in the future.

Sources:

– Social media post Lisa on Instagram

– Netizens’ comments on the Instagram post