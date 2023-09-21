LISA Becomes First Kpop Soloist to Reach 97 Million Followers on Instagram

BLACKPINK’s LISA continues to break records and achieve new milestones. She recently became the first Kpop soloist to have a song reach one billion streams on Spotify. Her song “Money” also became the first a Kpop soloist to surpass 900 million views on both YouTube and Spotify. Today, Lisa has set another milestone, this time on Instagram.

With an impressive following of over 97 million followers, Lisa is not only the first Kpop soloist to reach this figure on Instagram but also the most-followed Kpop act in the history of the platform. She is now approaching the prestigious group of female musicians who have achieved 100 million followers on Instagram, including Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Zendaya, Cardi B, Rihanna, and Billie Eilish.

Just a month ago, Lisa was the only Kpop artist to be named on Hopper HQ’s “Instagram Rich List 2023.” Her influential status in the music industry and her value as a personality in the advertising landscape of social media platforms earned her an estimated cost of $575,000 per post on Instagram. With her follower count now exceeding 97 million, fans are curious about how much her value has increased.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK’s LISA for yet another incredible achievement. She continues to make history and inspire fans around the world with her talent and influence.

