BLACKPINK’s Lisa Breaks Instagram Records with 99 Million Followers

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has made history once again, becoming the first K-pop idol to reach an impressive milestone of 99 million followers on Instagram. This accomplishment not only solidifies her immense popularity among fans but also highlights her significant influence and reach in the entertainment industry.

Since joining Instagram in June 2018, Lisa has amassed a massive following in just five years. Her achievement is not only groundbreaking for K-pop idols but also for Thai celebrities, as she becomes the first individual from Thailand to achieve this remarkable feat. Additionally, Lisa now holds the title of the third Asian star with the largest following on the platform.

The news of Lisa’s milestone sent waves of excitement among fans, who took to social media to express their joy and congratulations. As a non-native of South Korea, Lisa has carved out a prominent space in the K-pop industry, earning recognition and admiration from fans around the world.

Lisa’s journey in the music industry started with BLACKPINK’s debut in K-pop, achieving chart-topping success with hits like “Whistle” and “Boombayah.” The group continued to captivate audiences with multiple albums and singles. In 2021, Lisa ventured into the solo scene with her album “LALISA,” featuring the titular track and “MONEY.” The album soared to the top of the Gaon Album Chart and became the best-selling female K-pop album.

LALISA’s lead single even reached No.1 on the Billboard Global 200 Chart, further solidifying Lisa’s impact as a solo artist. Notably, she also earned a Guinness World Record for being the first solo K-pop artist with an album surpassing one billion streams on Spotify.

Originating from Thailand, Lisa’s rise to fame in the K-pop scene can be attributed to her dedication, hard work, and numerous endeavors in the industry. With over 99 million Instagram followers, she continues to be a force to be reckoned with, inspiring countless fans with her talent and accomplishments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who is BLACKPINK’s Lisa?

Lisa is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. She is a rapper, singer, and dancer known for her captivating performances and unique style.

2. What records has Lisa achieved?

Lisa holds several records, including being the first K-pop idol to reach 99 million followers on Instagram and the first solo K-pop artist to surpass one billion streams on Spotify with her album “LALISA.”

3. How long has Lisa been active in the music industry?

Lisa debuted as part of BLACKPINK in 2016 and has been active for over seven years in the industry.

4. Has BLACKPINK’s contract with YG Entertainment been renewed?

There have been recent rumors about BLACKPINK negotiating a contract extension with YG Entertainment, but no official confirmation has been made.

Sources: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook