Lisa of Blackpink Breaks Instagram Record with 100 Million Followers

In a remarkable achievement, Lisa of K-pop group Blackpink has made history crossing over 100 million followers on Instagram. This makes her the first K-pop artist to reach this milestone. The news of her Instagram account surpassing this number was reported The Straits Times.

Hailing from Thailand, Lisa, also known as Pranpriya Manoban, joined the South Korean girl group Blackpink in 2016 and has been captivating fans ever since. The talented artist ventured into a solo career in 2021 with the release of her album “Lalisa,” which garnered immense popularity. One of the album’s tracks, “Money,” has already surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, setting a new record for a female K-pop artist.

Aside from her musical achievements, Lisa has also made a significant mark in the fashion industry. She has become a global ambassador for renowned luxury brands such as Celine and Bulgari. The multifaceted artist’s influence extends beyond the realm of music, making her a popular figure in various industries.

With her massive Instagram following, Lisa joins the ranks of influential celebrities in the social media sphere. She now stands as the second Asian female artist, preceded only Israeli actress Gal Gadot, to reach such a remarkable follower count on Instagram.

This stunning achievement Lisa further solidifies her status as an icon and trailblazer in the world of K-pop. As her fanbase continues to grow exponentially, it will be exciting to see what future milestones she will conquer.