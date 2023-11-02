Blackpink Star Lisa’s Social Media Account Suspended in China, Sparks Debate

Blackpink star Lisa’s verified account on the popular Chinese social media platform, Weibo, has been taken down following her controversial burlesque routine in Paris. The suspension of her account, which generated a heated debate on China’s tightly-regulated internet, has raised questions about censorship and freedom of expression.

Weibo’s replacement page for Lisa’s account stated that it had been suspended due to complaints of breaches of law, regulations, and community management rules. China’s web companies often suspend or remove pages that violate censorship guidelines or create controversy. However, the specific complaints against Lisa have not been disclosed.

The controversy surrounding Lisa’s performances at the well-known Crazy Horse Paris venue stems from conservative attitudes prevalent in some parts of Asia. Although Blackpink’s other members’ Weibo accounts remain active, Lisa’s suspension has drawn attention to the complexities of cultural differences and artistic expression in various regions.

Blackpink, a K-Pop supergroup, has gained international fame since its debut in 2016. Lisa, who does not have Korean heritage, has garnered a significant following in China, where she has appeared as a coach in a reality dance show. The debate on Weibo regarding her association with the Crazy Horse show highlighted the conflicting views among users.

While some questioned Lisa’s decision to participate in the performance, others supported her artistic expression and emphasized her access to unique opportunities. The discussion led to differing opinions on whether the suspension of her account was justified.

The removal of Lisa’s Weibo page has sparked concerns about the limits of freedom of speech and cultural expression in China. The incident sheds light on the challenges faced artists navigating cultural sensitivities and censorship regulations.

FAQ:

Q: Why was Lisa’s Weibo account suspended?

A: Lisa’s account was suspended due to complaints of breaches of law and regulations, as well as relevant rules from the Weibo Community Management Regulations.

Q: What controversy surrounded Lisa’s performances?

A: Lisa’s performances at the Crazy Horse Paris venue stirred controversy in some parts of Asia due to more conservative attitudes towards burlesque.

Q: What is the significance of Lisa’s suspension?

A: The suspension raises questions about censorship, freedom of expression, and the complexities of cultural differences in artistic expression.

Q: What is the status of Blackpink’s other members’ Weibo accounts?

A: Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose’s Weibo accounts remain online.

Q: How has Blackpink gained international fame?

A: Since their debut in 2016, Blackpink has risen to prominence globally, headlining events like Coachella and collaborating with renowned artists such as Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez.