Lisa Makes History with 100M Instagram Followers, Reflecting the Global Appeal of K-Pop

Lisa, member of the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK, has achieved an astounding milestone amassing 100 million followers on Instagram. This accomplishment not only solidifies Lisa’s status as a global sensation but also highlights the immense impact of K-pop on the music industry.

Setting New Records

In a historic move, Lisa has been recognized the prestigious Guinness World Records as the most influential K-pop artist of 2023. Her solo success has shattered several records, including winning the coveted Best K-pop Video at both the MTV VMAs and MTV EMAs. Additionally, her solo track ‘LALISA’ has become the first song a K-pop solo artist to achieve 1 billion streams on Spotify, a testament to her enduring popularity.

An Icon of Global Influence

Surpassing 100 million followers on Instagram is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Lisa’s worldwide impact. She has been honored with the Cultural Icon Award at the Asian Hall of Fame and holds eight world records in the Guinness World Records. These accolades solidify her status as an iconic figure transcending cultural boundaries.

Music as a Connection

In a heartfelt gesture towards her devoted fanbase, known as ‘Blinks,’ Lisa shared a special cover of the song ‘My Only Wish’ for Christmas. This emotional tribute not only demonstrates her gratitude towards her followers but also highlights the power of social media in fostering a deep connection between artists and their global audience. To mark her achievements, Lisa has been invited to perform as a solo act at the highly esteemed Yellow Pieces Gala Concert 2024, a charitable event.

This groundbreaking milestone achieved Lisa further cements her position as a trailblazer in the K-pop industry and exemplifies the global phenomenon that is BLACKPINK. As her influence continues to grow, it’s evident that Lisa’s impact extends far beyond the boundaries of her home country, making her a true global icon.