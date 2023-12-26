Lisa Breaks Records and Inspires as a Trailblazing K-pop Artist

Summary: Lisa, an exceptional K-pop artist, has shattered records and paved the way for other artists in the industry. Not only has she been recognized as the greatest K-pop artiste of 2023 Guinness World Records, but she has also achieved several other notable milestones. Lisa became the first solo K-pop winner at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards. Additionally, she holds the title of being the first female solo artiste in K-pop to amass over one billion Spotify streams with her hit song “Money.” Lisa’s success doesn’t stop there, as her solo track “Lalisa” became the first song a solo artiste in K-pop to reach a remarkable one billion streams on Spotify. Furthermore, the music video for “Lalisa” garnered an impressive 73.6 million views within the first 24 hours of its release.

Lisa’s achievements are not limited to her solo career. As a member of Blackpink, she contributed to the group becoming the most-streamed female group on Spotify. In addition to her own accomplishments, her bandmate Jennie recently announced the establishment of her new agency, Odd Atelier (OA), for her own solo endeavors. With Lisa’s support, Jennie hopes to embark on a successful solo journey as the first artiste under OA.

Reflecting on her achievements, Lisa expressed gratitude for the love she has received and excitement for what lies ahead. The 27-year-old South Korean singer shared her anticipation for her solo journey in 2024 with OA, along with her continued commitment to Blackpink. With their exclusive contract renewal with YG Entertainment, Lisa and the other members of Blackpink are set to continue making waves in the K-pop industry.

As Lisa continues to break records and inspire her fans, she remains a trailblazer who has left an indelible mark on the world of K-pop. Her groundbreaking achievements serve as a testament to her talent, hard work, and unwavering dedication. As we eagerly await her future endeavors, let us celebrate Lisa’s extraordinary impact on the music industry and look forward to the exciting chapters that lie ahead.