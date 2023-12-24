Year in Review: Celebrity Breakups of 2023

This past year was not without its fair share of heartbreak in the world of celebrities. From K-pop idols to Hollywood stars, some of the biggest power couples called it quits, leaving fans shocked and saddened. While love may not have lasted for these couples, new beginnings and personal growth were also on the horizon. Let’s take a closer look at some of the major celebrity breakups of 2023.

1. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun: After confirming their relationship in August, the South Korean power couple revealed their separation just two months later. Their busy schedules played a significant role in their breakup, as they struggled to balance their respective work commitments.

2. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny: Supermodel Kendall Jenner and musician Bad Bunny hit a rough patch in their relationship. Jenner posted a cryptic note on Instagram, and a month later, reports confirmed their separation.

3. Cardi B-Offset: Celebrated as one of Hollywood’s glamorous couples, Cardi B announced their separation via an Instagram live session. They shared a child together, and Cardi B expressed her emotions, saying she had been single for a while but was hesitant to make it public.

4. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: Things took a messy turn for this once-in-love couple. In September, it was reported that Joe Jonas had filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, and she was unaware of it.

5. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn: After six years of dating, the pop sensation Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn decided to part ways. They ended their relationship in May, before Taylor found love with an NFL star.

These are just a few examples of the celebrity breakups that occurred in 2023. Whether due to busy schedules, personal growth, or other reasons, these couples had to face the difficult decision of going their separate ways. Despite the heartbreak, 2023 also brought new opportunities for love and growth to these celebrities and serves as a reminder that even in the world of fame, relationships can be both challenging and transformative.