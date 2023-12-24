Jennie Launches Her Own Label OA

Jennie, from the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK, has recently revealed her own label called OA. The singer took to Instagram to announce the establishment of her new agency posting profile images, the company logo, and a message in Korean and English.

In her statement, Jennie expressed her gratitude for the love and support she has received throughout the year. She also expressed excitement for her upcoming solo journey in 2024 with OA. She urged fans to show love not only for her new start but also for BLACKPINK.

Earlier reports had suggested that Jennie had set up her own label in November, but she had not responded to the speculations. However, she confirmed the news launching OA’s official Instagram account.

Despite the formation of her own label, Jennie and the rest of the BLACKPINK members (Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa) have renewed their exclusive contracts with YG Entertainment. This means that the group will continue to be managed the agency for the next seven years. However, Jennie’s solo endeavors will be handled OA.

Jennie’s decision to establish her own label reflects her ambition to further explore her individual musical career. It will be interesting to see what new opportunities and projects she will bring to her fans in the future.