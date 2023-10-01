BLACKPINK Lisa’s Mother Deletes Instagram Account: Fans Speculate Reasons

Fans of BLACKPINK’s Lisa were surprised when they noticed that her mother had recently deleted her official Instagram account without any prior notice. This unexpected action has left fans speculating about the reasons behind the account’s sudden deactivation.

Some fans believe that the constant barrage of hate comments directed towards Lisa’s mother and other family members may have played a significant role in her decision. It appears that a hate campaign targeting the family was the main reason for the deletion of the account.

On the other hand, there are also speculations that the controversy surrounding Lisa’s Crazy Horse performance in Paris may have contributed to her mother’s decision. Lisa’s mother has always been supportive of her daughter and had attended her sold-out show in Paris. However, the performance received criticism from Chinese netizens, causing a backlash against those associated with the event.

Despite the possible reasons, it is important to highlight that involving family members and directing hate towards them is unnecessary and unfair. Fanwars should never extend to individuals who are simply supporting and caring for their loved ones.

It remains unclear whether Lisa’s mother will reactivate her Instagram account in the future. However, it serves as a reminder to fans to show respect and consideration towards both the artists they admire and their families.

