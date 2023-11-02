Chinese Social Media Blocks Blackpink’s Lisa Following Cabaret Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, Blackpink member Lisa’s account on the Chinese social media platform Weibo has been blocked. The speculation surrounding this development stems from her recent appearance in a cabaret in Paris. According to a notice on her account, it has been blocked due to alleged violations of laws, regulations, and the Weibo community agreement.

The controversy revolves around Lisa’s five performances at the renowned Crazy Horse nightclub in Paris. Known for its risqué cabaret shows, the dancers at the Crazy Horse often perform with minimal clothing, their bodies adorned only with light and shadow. This has raised concerns among some of Lisa’s fans and social media users in China, who fear that her shows could cross the line into vulgarity and attract the attention of Chinese censors.

While Lisa’s account has been blocked, the accounts of the other three Blackpink members – Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé – remain accessible online. It is worth noting that Crazy Horse has previously collaborated with pop icons like Beyoncé and Kylie Minogue.

The decision to block Lisa’s account has elicited mixed reactions. Some celebrate it as a positive development and a step towards a “clean up internet operation,” whereas others express concerns about the extent of online management and censorship in China.

In addition to her Weibo account, Lisa’s username “lalalalisa_m” has been changed to “user7330454276,” and her list of eight million followers has disappeared. Furthermore, her Baidu fan club account has also been suspended. Similarly, Chinese actresses Angelababy and Zhang Jiani, who were reported to have attended Lisa’s Paris shows, have faced restrictions on their social media accounts.

As one of the most popular K-pop bands, Blackpink has amassed a massive following since their debut in 2016. Lisa, hailing from Thailand, is a social media sensation with a staggering 98 million followers on Instagram.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why was Lisa’s Weibo account blocked?

Lisa’s Weibo account was blocked due to alleged violations of laws, regulations, and the Weibo community agreement. This is believed to be related to her performances at the Crazy Horse nightclub in Paris.

2. Are the other Blackpink members’ accounts blocked as well?

No, the accounts of the other three Blackpink members – Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé – are still accessible online.

3. Will Lisa’s account be unblocked in the future?

There is no information available at the moment regarding whether or when Lisa’s Weibo account will be unblocked.

4. Were Angelababy and Zhang Jiani affected this controversy?

Yes, Angelababy and Zhang Jiani, two Chinese actresses who reportedly attended Lisa’s Paris shows, have faced restrictions on their social media accounts.

5. How many followers does Lisa have on Instagram?

Lisa has an impressive 98 million followers on Instagram.