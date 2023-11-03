Blackpink’s Lisa Faces Social Media Restrictions After Performances in Paris Cabaret

Blackpink member Lisa’s Weibo account, one of the biggest Chinese social media platforms, has been blocked due to alleged violations of laws and regulations. Speculations suggest that the reason behind this restriction is her recent appearances at the Crazy Horse nightclub in Paris, known for its risqué cabaret performances. While the exact nature of the violations remains undisclosed, some fans and social media users in China expressed concerns over the potential vulgarity of Lisa’s shows, prompting heightened attention from Chinese censors.

Lisa’s performances at the Crazy Horse, a venue recognized for its dancers’ minimal clothing and captivating use of light and shadow, have garnered significant international attention. However, accounts belonging to the other three members of Blackpink – Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé – remain accessible online, as they did not partake in the cabaret shows.

The move to block Lisa’s Weibo account raises questions about internet censorship and the influence of underaged viewers. While some commenters on Weibo applauded the restrictions, suggesting this is an effective step towards maintaining a cleaner internet environment, others expressed concerns about the level of control being exerted. The disappearance of Lisa’s eight million followers and the alteration of her username to “user7330454276” indicates a significant impact on her social media presence.

The restrictions imposed on Angelababy and Zhang Jiani, Chinese actresses who reportedly attended Lisa’s Paris performances, further demonstrate the consequences of the controversy. Angelababy, who has verified that she did not witness the shows, and Zhang, whose team remains unaware of the reasons for the account restrictions, both faced limitations on their social media platforms.

Blackpink, a renowned K-pop quartet, has dominated the music industry since their formation in 2016. Lisa, hailing from Thailand, boasts an incredible following of 98 million on Instagram, solidifying her status as a social media superstar. While the management of Blackpink has not yet provided a comment on the situation, the repercussions of Lisa’s performances in Paris continue to reverberate throughout the online world.

