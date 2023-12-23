New Title: Meta Offers Exclusive Access to BlackPink Concert in Virtual Reality

Summary: Meta is giving K-Pop fans a special treat with free front-row seats to a virtual reality concert popular group BlackPink. The 70-minute performance, recorded at the Gocheok Sky Dome, will be available on Meta’s Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. To join the concert, users need to have a Meta Quest headset, such as Oculus Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, or Meta Quest 3, and the latest version of Meta Horizon Worlds installed. It is recommended to prepare in advance updating the app and avatar, as well as familiarizing oneself with the concert venue to avoid any technical issues. In case of server crashes or scheduling conflicts, replays of the concert will be available until the end of January.

Experience the Unforgettable: BlackPink Concert Goes Virtual with Meta

In an exciting move that brings together the worlds of K-Pop and virtual reality, Meta is offering K-Pop fans an exclusive chance to experience a full-length concert the renowned group BlackPink. Gone are the days of fighting for tickets or struggling to find a good spot in the crowd, as Meta brings the concert experience directly to fans’ living rooms.

Through Meta’s Horizon Worlds metaverse platform, fans with a Meta Quest headset can enjoy a virtual front-row seat to BlackPink’s spectacular performance. The setlist is packed with the group’s biggest hits, including the electrifying “Shut Down,” the fierce “Pink Venom,” and the addictive “How You Like That.” This custom-made VR experience is set to transport fans into a whole new dimension of entertainment.

To be a part of this immersive experience, fans must prepare in advance. It is crucial to have the latest version of Meta Horizon Worlds installed on a compatible Meta Quest headset. Setting an alarm an hour before the concert ensures ample time for updates, avatar customization, and familiarization with the concert venue in the Music Valley event space within the metaverse.

Following the footsteps of previous virtual concerts, Meta is well aware of the technical challenges that can arise during live events. To mitigate potential server crashes and long virtual queues, it is advised to join the event early rather than last minute. However, for those who encounter issues or cannot attend due to other commitments, there is no need to worry. Replays of the BlackPink concert will be available until the end of January, allowing fans to relive the magic at their convenience.

Meta’s groundbreaking initiative to bring virtual reality and K-Pop together demonstrates the endless possibilities of immersive entertainment. As technology continues to advance, fans can look forward to experiencing their favorite artists like never before, transcending physical boundaries and connecting through the power of VR.