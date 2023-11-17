BLACKPINK to Unleash an Unforgettable VR Experience: ‘A VR Encore’

K-pop phenomenon BLACKPINK is about to make history once again with their highly anticipated virtual concert, ‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore.’ Teaming up with cutting-edge technology company Meta and renowned production company The Diamond Bros, the all-female quartet is set to deliver a mind-blowing experience like no other.

This groundbreaking event aims to recreate the electric atmosphere of BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ world tour finale in Seoul’s famed Gocheok Sky Dome. Fans are in for a treat as they can expect captivating performances of the group’s chart-topping hits such as ‘Pink Venom,’ ‘How You Like That,’ and ‘Kill This Love.’ Additionally, each member will grace the stage with their solo music.

The Emmy Award-winning Diamond Bros will take on the responsibility of producing and directing the 70-minute virtual concert for Meta’s VR platform. Exclusively available inside Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley, this immersive experience will transport fans to the front row, providing an unprecedented sense of closeness and intimacy.

BLACKPINK expressed their excitement for this technological leap forward, stating, “We’re thrilled to embrace the dynamic world of VR because it allows us to reach an even wider global audience and share our music in an entirely new, immersive way.” The group emphasized that this VR concert transcends a mere spectacle; it is a heartfelt extension of the tour they poured their souls into. They eagerly anticipate sharing the magical experience they’ve created with The Diamond Bros and Meta. Of course, they expressed their gratitude to their dedicated fanbase, BLINKs, for their unwavering support.

‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’ is scheduled to premiere in VR on December 26 at 5pm PT within the immersive Meta Horizon Worlds. Attendees can now RSVP to secure their spot, and the concert will be available for replays for an entire month after the initial broadcast.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How can I attend ‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’?

To attend the concert virtually, you need a Meta Quest VR headset. Simply RSVP for the event on Meta Horizon Worlds, and get ready to immerse yourself in the show.

2. Will the concert be available to watch after the premiere?

Yes, fans will have the opportunity to watch replays of ‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’ for a full month following the concert.

3. What songs can we expect BLACKPINK to perform?

BLACKPINK will perform their greatest hits, including ‘Pink Venom,’ ‘How You Like That,’ and ‘Kill This Love.’ Additionally, each member will showcase their solo music.

4. Is this virtual concert different from their previous tour?

‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’ is an extension of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour finale. While it recreates the same electrifying energy, it offers fans a unique and immersive experience through the power of VR.