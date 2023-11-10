Blackburn Rovers vs. Preston North End: A Clash of Championship Titans

In an eagerly anticipated Championship match, Blackburn Rovers will take on Preston North End at Ewood Park on Friday. As the battle for top-six positions intensifies, both teams are determined to secure a victory that promises to be a defining moment in their season.

Blackburn Rovers will step onto the pitch with a clear objective – breaking into the top-six. After securing a victory against Norwich City in their previous fixture, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side will be riding high on confidence. However, they will have to overcome the absence of key players, including Scott Wharton, who is suspended due to a straight red card. Harry Pickering or Lewis Travis are expected to step up and fill in at center-back.

Meanwhile, Preston North End will be aiming to bridge the gap between themselves and third-placed Leeds United. With a recent win against Coventry City boosting their morale, Preston will enter the match at full strength, with no injury concerns. Ryan Lowe’s squad will be led Andrew Hughes, who is set to return from injury. However, Kian Best is ready to step in if necessary.

As the tension builds up for this highly-anticipated clash, fans worldwide are eager to witness the action. For those unable to attend the match in person, there are several options to catch the game. UK viewers can tune in to Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, or Sky Sports Ultra HDR for a live broadcast. Alternatively, the match can be streamed online through Sky Go.

Make sure to stay updated with GOAL’s live updates for all the thrilling moments from this crucial encounter.

FAQs

When and where is the match taking place?

How can I watch the match online?

Who are the key players to watch out for?

Keep an eye on Blackburn Rovers’ Arnor Sigurdsson and Preston North End’s Holmes and Frokjaer-Jensen. These players have displayed exceptional skills and could make a significant impact on the outcome of the match.