How to Catch the Exciting Clash Between Blackburn and Preston in the Championship

Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End are geared up to ignite the football field in the highly anticipated Championship match at Ewood Park. The game promises intense action as Blackburn pushes to secure a spot in the top-six while Preston aims to bridge the gap with third-placed Leeds United. Let’s explore the best ways to watch the match, along with the kick-off time and team news.

Kick-off Time and Venue

The pulsating clash will take place at Ewood Park in Blackburn, England. Mark the date on your calendar, as the match is set to kick off at 8 pm GMT on November 10th in the United Kingdom.

Ways to Watch Blackburn vs Preston Online

Make sure you don’t miss any thrilling moments of the match. Tune into Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, or Sky Sports Ultra HDR to catch the live action on TV. For those on the move, streaming the match online is a fantastic option. Head over to Sky Go, the online streaming platform, and enjoy the game on your preferred device.

Team News and Formations

Blackburn’s Scott Wharton will be absent due to a suspension after receiving a red card against Norwich. Manager Jon Dahl Tomasson will turn to either Harry Pickering or Lewis Travis to fill in at center-back. Hayden Carter and Dominic Hyam are sidelined due to injuries, leading to Callum Brittain possibly playing as a left full-back. Blackburn’s XI may include Wahlstedt in goal, Travis, Hill, and Pickering in defense, Tronstad and A. Wharton in midfield, and Sigurdsson, Szmodics, Moran, and Dolan in the attack.

Meanwhile, Preston boss Ryan Lowe will welcome back Andrew Hughes from injury, but Kian Best stands ready if Hughes cannot start. With no other injury concerns, the rest of the Preston XI is expected to remain the same.

Head-to-Head Record

