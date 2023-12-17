The Struggle Continues: Texas School Suspends Black Student with Locs Again

In a distressing turn of events, Darryl George, an 18-year-old Black student at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, has been suspended once again for his locs. This comes after multiple previous suspensions for the same hairstyle. The school claims that Darryl’s hair is in violation of the dress code policy, which requires male students’ hair not to extend below the eyebrows or the earlobes. However, the family believes that this is a case of discrimination based on natural hair.

Darryl’s mother, Darresha George, expressed her frustration and concern, stating, “We are just trying to take it day day. We do not see the light at the end of the tunnel. But we are not giving up.” The family has already filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, arguing that Darryl’s suspension violates the Texas CROWN Act, which prohibits natural hair discrimination in schools and workplaces.

Allie Booker, the family’s attorney, argues that the grooming policy unfairly targets Black males and impinges on their constitutional rights. Booker asserts, “The so-called neutral grooming policy has no close association with learning or safety and when applied, disproportionately impacts Black males.” The family plans to challenge the constitutionality of the CROWN Act due to the school’s alleged manipulation of the policy’s language.

Barbers Hill Independent School District claims to permit “protective hairstyles” such as braids, locks, and twists. However, they enforce restrictions on the length of male students’ hair, stating that it should not extend below certain points on the body. The family believes that this restrictive interpretation is discriminatory.

This ongoing battle highlights the need for greater awareness and respect for diversity in schools. It is essential to create inclusive environments where students can express their cultural identity without fear of discrimination. Darryl’s family remains resolute and determined to fight for justice and equality. As Darresha George asserts, “We’re not going to back down. I don’t care what tactics they try. We’re not backing down.” It is now up to the authorities to address this issue appropriately and ensure that every student feels safe and supported in their educational journey.