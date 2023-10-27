New Perspective: The Secrets to Longevity among Black Centenarians

Videos showcasing vibrant Black centenarians on social media have recently captivated millions of viewers, who are amazed their active lifestyles at such an advanced age. One TikTok video features Annie Ruth, a Black woman dancing and celebrating her 100th birthday in a room filled with loved ones. Another video depicts Mason Byrd, who blows out candles on her 104th birthday cake, leaving viewers astonished at her youthful appearance. These videos not only surprise the audience but also intrigue experts who are trying to understand the factors contributing to the longevity of these individuals.

While data reveals a decline in the life expectancy of Black people in the United States, with heart disease, cancer, and COVID-19 as the leading causes of death, there are Black centenarians who defy these statistics. Experts suggest that genetics, lifestyle choices, and resilience may contribute to their long lives. Antonius Skipper, an assistant professor at Georgia State University’s Gerontology Institute, explains that when Black individuals live beyond the age of 85, their life expectancy surpasses that of white Americans, a phenomenon referred to as mortality “crossover.” Skipper believes that the strength and resilience cultivated enduring racism and discrimination for over 85 years contribute to this extended lifespan.

Fred Smalls, a 105-year-old Black man living in Marion, South Carolina, is a testament to this resilience. Despite facing racism throughout his life, Smalls enjoys a full and active life. His granddaughter, Birdella Kenney, captures Smalls’ adventures in TikTok videos, highlighting his attendance at baseball games and air shows. Kenney aims to inspire others and demonstrate that longevity is achievable irrespective of age and circumstances.

Positive social networks also play a crucial role in enhancing longevity. Researchers Tamara Baker and Alyssa Ann Gamaldo-Roddy emphasize the significance of supportive relationships, especially when it comes to influencing health practices like regular doctor visits, exercise, and proper nutrition. Elizabeth Eley, a 100-year-old Black woman from Chesapeake, Virginia, attributes her well-being to her strong support system comprising children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Eley’s positive social connections keep her engaged and laughing.

While lifestyle choices and genetics contribute to life expectancy, Baker stresses that successful aging encompasses an individual’s entire lifespan. Early experiences, including childhood, strongly influence how one ages. The mainstream definition of aging should be challenged, considering the diverse life paths and individual circumstances that shape it.

FAQ:

Q: What factors contribute to the longevity of Black centenarians?

A: Factors such as genetics, lifestyle choices, resilience, and positive social networks are believed to contribute to the longevity of Black centenarians.

Q: What is mortality “crossover”?

A: Mortality “crossover” refers to the phenomenon in which the life expectancy of Black individuals surpasses that of white Americans when they live beyond the age of 85.

Q: How do positive social networks impact longevity?

A: Positive social networks provide support and influence health practices, such as regular doctor visits, exercise, and proper nutrition, thereby enhancing longevity.

Q: How does childhood influence the aging process?

A: Early experiences, including childhood, strongly influence how individuals age, challenging the notion of a standardized, one-size-fits-all definition of aging.