Game Science Faces Accusations of Sexist Behavior: A Deeper Look into the Chinese Gaming Industry

Game Science, the developer behind the highly anticipated game Black Myth: Wukong, is currently under fire for accusations of sexist recruitment practices and inappropriate social media content. In a recent report IGN’s Rebekah Valentine and journalist Khee Hoon Chan, these allegations have been brought to light, shedding a spotlight on the broader issue of sexism within the Chinese gaming industry.

The report reveals that in 2013, Yang Qi, co-founder and lead artist of Game Science, made a controversial statement on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform. Qi argued that games designed for men and women should differ based on biological differences, perpetuating gender stereotypes and suggesting a need for feminine qualities to create “soft and effeminate things.”

Additionally, Game Science’s recruitment ads from 2015 were found to feature sexist images and headlines, which IGN has independently verified. One of the ads contained a message that implied a “friends with benefits” scenario at the office, while another was allegedly discriminatory towards overweight individuals seeking job opportunities.

Furthermore, in 2020, Game Science co-founder Feng Ji made inappropriate comments on a viral video of Wukong. His remarks included graphic sexual language, raising concerns about the overall culture and professionalism within the studio.

These revelations not only highlight the specific concerns surrounding Game Science but also serve as a catalyst for a broader discussion on sexism within the Chinese games industry. Another example cited in the report involves Gunfire Reborn developer Duoyi Games, where CEO Xu Bo allegedly terminated 11 female staff members during an internal investigation, with the explanation that he did not want to deal with “another feminist bitch.”

The IGN report is a reminder that the gaming industry, regardless of its geographical location, still struggles with gender biases and discrimination. It calls for a collective effort to address these issues and foster a more inclusive and respectful environment for all industry professionals.

