How to Watch Black Mirror Season 6 on Netflix

Black Mirror Season 6 is a British anthology television series set in a futuristic world with highly advanced technology. Each episode tells a different story and comments on contemporary social issues. Written Charlie Brooker, Season 6 debuted on June 15, 2023, on Netflix and consists of five episodes in total.

Black Mirror Season 6 is available to watch via streaming on Netflix. Viewers can also stream the previous seasons of this television drama on the same streaming site. This television series quickly captivated viewers with its off-beat narratives and received a lot of critical acclaim. It first premiered in December 2011 and five more seasons have been released since. Annabel Jones and Charlie Brooker have executive produced this series.

Season 6’s cast members include Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Samuel Blenkin, Myha’la Herrold, Daniel Portman, Monica Dolan, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Anjana Vasan, and Paapa Essiedu.

To watch Black Mirror Season 6 on Netflix, follow these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan from the following: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$19.99 per month (Premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account Enter your chosen payment method

The cheapest Netflix Standard with Ads Plan provides all but a few of its movies and TV shows. However, it will show ads before or during most of its content. You can watch in Full HD and on two supported devices at a time. The Standard Plan is completely ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices with an additional option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household. The Premium Plan is the same as the Standard Plan but for four supported devices at a time, with content displaying in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six supported devices at a time and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

The synopsis of Black Mirror is as follows: “Over the last ten years, technology has transformed almost every aspect of our lives before we’ve had time to stop and question it. In every home; on every desk; in every palm – a plasma screen; a monitor; a smartphone – a black mirror of our 21st Century existence.”

Sources: Black Mirror Season 6 – Netflix