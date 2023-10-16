Black Mirror Season 5 is a three-episode anthology series that explores the dark side of technology. The season delves into various themes such as the dangers of social media, the ethics of virtual reality, and the exploitation of artificial intelligence. Each episode tells a different story but all revolve around the common theme of our reliance on technology.

The three episodes of Black Mirror Season 5 are as follows:

1. “Striking Vipers”: Two friends reconnect through a new virtual reality game, but their relationship takes a dark turn.

2. “Smithereens”: A rideshare driver kidnaps an employee of a social media company, seeking revenge for his wife’s death.

3. “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too”: A lonely teenager becomes obsessed with a robot doll based on her favorite pop star, but the doll’s behavior becomes increasingly disturbing.

The cast of Black Mirror Season 5 includes notable actors such as Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Ludi Lin, Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, Topher Grace, Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport, Marc Menchaca, and Susan Pourfar.

To watch Black Mirror Season 5, you can stream it on Netflix. Netflix is a leading streaming entertainment service available in over 190 countries with over 238 million paid subscribers worldwide.

The synopsis for Black Mirror Season 5 is as follows: “A video game transforms a longtime friendship, a social media company faces a hostage crisis, and a teen bonds with an AI version of her pop star idol.”

